34 L women screened under Swasth Nari

Vijayawada: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Satyakumar Yadav has said that around 34 lakh women across the state have undergone medical check-ups under the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan,’ launched on September 17.

The initiative is being implemented through over 16,000 camps, offering eight types of free tests, including screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer.

The minister visited a medical camp at Nunna, near Vijayawada in NTR district, on the occasion of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary. He inspected facilities, interacted with staff and beneficiaries, and paid tribute to Dayal Upadhyay, recalling his lifelong dedication to national development.

The camps will continue until October 2, with a target of conducting medical tests for over 1.5 crore people, including women, children, and infants. He explained that “Swasth Nari” signifies a healthy woman and “Sashakt Parivar” means a strong family, emphasising that women’s health is central to family and community well-being. He also outlined the state’s cancer screening initiatives: oral cancer tests for all above 18, breast cancer tests for young women above 18, and cervical cancer tests for women over 30.

Around 18,000 medical officers, specialists, and ANMs are participating state-wide.

NTR District Medical & Health Officer Dr M Suhasini, along with Dr Nirmala, Dr Satish, Dr Sirisha, and Dr Vijaya participated in the camp.