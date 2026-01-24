Crafting Scents That Tell Stories: The Vision Behind Rooster Perfumes

India’s fragrance preferences are evolving rapidly, with consumers moving beyond the idea of a single signature scent and embracing a more expressive, occasion-based fragrance wardrobe. From premium, long-lasting blends to oil-based formulations and handcrafted compositions, the market is witnessing a clear shift toward individuality and authenticity.

“Fragrance tastes are changing more quickly than before in India,” says Prakash Nandulla, Proprietor of Rooster Perfumes. “Today’s consumers are embracing a broader fragrance wardrobe that fits various moods and occasions, rather than just one signature scent. There is a clear demand for authenticity, performance, and individuality.”

Younger audiences, influenced by global trends and social media, are experimenting with gourmands, fresh aquatics, and contemporary woody notes. For Nandulla, this openness presents an exciting opportunity to create scents that feel personal rather than generic. “We are motivated to craft fragrances that feel unique, expressive, and proudly modern,” he adds.

Alongside changing tastes, sustainability and transparency have become central to modern perfumery. Consumers today want to understand not only how a fragrance smells but also how it is made. Ethical sourcing, cleaner formulas, and honest ingredient communication are shaping purchasing decisions like never before.

“Sustainability and ingredient transparency are now key components of contemporary perfumery,” Nandulla explains. “People want to know where the ingredients come from and how ethically they are sourced. For us, sustainability is not just a fad — it’s a necessary expectation. It’s about building trust through openness and thoughtful craftsmanship.”

Building that trust, however, hasn’t come without challenges. In a market often driven by flashy packaging and celebrity endorsements, educating consumers about true quality takes time.

“One of the most difficult tasks has been helping people understand that real quality lies in the craftsmanship of the perfume itself, not the designer bottle or branding,” he says. “It’s the projection, sillage, and longevity that create magic — not the packaging.”

He also points to the issue of imitation products and inconsistencies that make consumers wary. “Building trust in a market full of duplicates is tough. That’s why we focus on honest sampling, transparency, and letting the fragrance speak for itself. This genuineness has helped us gain real loyalty over time.”

The inspiration behind Rooster Perfumes stems from a simple belief — fragrance should evoke emotion, not just aroma. What began as a personal passion for blending notes gradually turned into a larger mission.

“Rooster Perfumes was founded on the straightforward idea that a fragrance should do more than just smell good,” Nandulla shares. “I felt there was a gap for original, intricately crafted fragrances that prioritise emotional connection, quality, and purity. What started as experimentation became a vision to create something genuine and distinctly Indian.”

Through late-night formulations, numerous trials, and small-batch production, the brand took shape. “We create our perfumes in small batches and allow them to mature gracefully. That ensures a quality you can feel, smell, and trust from the very first spray,” he says.

Ultimately, for Nandulla, fragrance is deeply personal — almost like an invisible signature.

“I want someone to feel confident, unique, and luxurious when they wear a Rooster perfume,” he says. “Every fragrance should awaken memories and emotions. You shouldn’t feel like you’re wearing just another mass-produced scent. You should feel visible, expressive, and distinctly yourself.”

He describes each creation poetically: “Our perfumes unfold like a symphony — beginning with a vibrant top-note burst, flowing through the heart, and settling into a majestic, royal base that lingers with timeless elegance.”

In an industry that often prioritises trends, Rooster Perfumes stands firm on craftsmanship and storytelling — proving that a well-made scent can be more than a product; it can be an experience.