3.46 lakh voters to cast votes in MLC election

Guntur: District collector and erstwhile Guntur, Krishna districts Graduates MLC constituency returning officer S Nagalakshmi urged the cooperation of the people’s representatives to strictly implement the model code of conduct against the backdrop of the release of MLC elections schedule by Election Commission of India.

She along with the joint collector A Bhargav Teja, District Revenue Officer Khajavali, Guntur Revenue Divisional Officer S Srinivasa Rao conducted a meeting with the officials on Thursday. Speaking on this occasion, she said the election code came into force from Thursday. She said as many as 2,06,225 male voters and 1,40,344 women voters and 45 transgenders will cast votes in the election. She said 3,46,614 voters registered to vote in the MLC elections and added that MLC election notification will be issued on February 3 and February 10 is the last date for filing nominations.

Nominations’ scrutiny will be taken up on February 11, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 13. Polling will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will be taken up on March 3. Nagalakshmi directed the officials to remove all the posters of leaders of political parties and cover the statutes of political leaders with the covers in the backdrop of election code of conduct. She instructed the officials to provide all the necessary facilities at polling centres. Representatives of various political parties were present.