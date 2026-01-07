MP Putta holds Praja Darbar

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that he is making sincere efforts to resolve the issues by bringing the complaints received from various sections of the Eluru Parliamentary constituency to the attention of Union ministers and officials.

The MP distributed CMRF cheques and conducted a Praja Darbar at his camp office on Tuesday. Cheques worth Rs 50 lakh were distributed to the beneficiaries. The MP received complaints from the people.

Speaking to the media, Mahesh Kumar said that Eluru Parliamentary constituency is at the top in the distribution of CMRF cheques. He said that he has created a record by distributing CMRF cheques worth more than Rs 5 crore from his office during the last 18 months. He said that during the Parliament sessions, many issues of Eluru constituency were brought to the attention of the Centre and successfully resolved. He said that the first instalment of dues to jute mill workers was released after talking to the Union Minister for the dues due from ESI.

Similarly, the MP explained that he had brought the demand for exemption from the TET exam to the attention of the Centre and hoped that a positive decision would be taken soon. He said that he had brought Rs 2.5 crore CSR funds for setting up AI computer labs in seven government degree colleges and four government high schools under the constituency, and that more CSR funds would be brought in the future and used for various development works. The MP said that he is also talking to central officials on the issues of the Eluru-Jangareddygudem road and the Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line.

Local leaders had previously brought to his attention that 30,000 people in the villages under these three panchayats were facing serious problems due to the lack of proper roads for the past 30 years. The MP responded immediately by talking to Polavaram MLA Chirri Balaraju and TDP in-charge Boragam Srinivas and ensured sanctioning the road.