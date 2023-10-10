3.5 lakh tons of rocks used for port works

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Rajababu informed that the construction works of Machilipatnam port are going on at a brisk pace as per the schedule without any problems.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy conducted a video conference along with AP Maritime Board CEO Pravin Kumar to discuss the progress of the ports and airports, which are under construction across the State from their camp offices in Vijayawada. Collector P Rajababu participated in this video conference and explained the present status of the Machilipatnam port construction works.

He told them that breakwater works have been completed to the extent of 325 meters into the sea at the south side and completed to the extent of 825 meters towards the north side. He said that around 3.5 lakh tons of rocks have been utilized for these breakwater constructions. He further said that the Customs, Security and other amenity related building construction works were also started and they were at various stages. Berth related piling works were completed to the extent of 40 acres so far. Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation EE M Sivayya, MEIL representatives Raghavendra Rao, MVP Kumar, Assistant Manager Jagadeesh and others participated.