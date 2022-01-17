  • Menu
368 new Covid cases reported in Guntur district
Guntur district reported 368 new Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours.

Guntur: Guntur district reported 368 new Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours. Out of the 368 new cases, 185 were registered in the limits of Guntur Municipal Corporation, 33 cases from Mangalagiri and 20 from Tadepalli.

Similarly, 22 new cases were reported from Narasaraopet and remaining new cases were reported from other mandals in the district.

The district authorities administered vaccine to students between 15 to 18 years age group and people aged above 60 years. The district administration is creating awareness to the people on the precautionary measures to be taken to check spread of Covid-19 and enforcing compulsory wearing of masks at public places.

