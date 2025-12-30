373 applications received at seven revenue clinics

Nandyal: As part of efforts to ensure swift resolution of revenue-related issues, as many as 373 applications were received through seven revenue clinics organised at the Collectorate premises here on Monday, District Collector G. Rajakumari said. People from across the district turned up in large numbers to submit petitions related to various revenue matters during the programme conducted under the supervision of the district revenue machinery.

The clinics witnessed the active participation of Joint Collector Kolla Battula Karthik, District Revenue Officer Ramu Naik, Revenue Divisional Officers, Special Deputy Collectors and Tahsildars from all mandals, who received petitions directly from the public and interacted with them to understand their grievances.

Addressing the occasion, the District Collector said that every application received had been registered at the respective revenue desks and clear instructions had been issued to officials to ensure time-bound disposal. She noted that the initiative was launched by the government to enhance public trust in the revenue administration and improve citizen satisfaction by delivering transparent and efficient services.

Providing details of the petitions received, the Collector said they included applications related to revenue, village and ward secretariat services (9), Adangal corrections (106), regularisation of dotted lands and Section 22-A lands (65), assigned lands and encroachments (65), revenue court cases and ROR issues (33), survey and re-survey matters (63), and endowment and wakf lands (32). She assured that special focus would be placed on resolving the grievances expeditiously and added that similar revenue clinics would be organised in future to provide prompt solutions to public issues.