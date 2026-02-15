'My remark was misinterpreted': Telangana CM on his 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri' remark

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that his remark 'Nene Raju, Nene Mantri' (I am the king, I am the minister) were misinterpreted.

He clarified that he only stated that as the Chief Minister and the Municipal Administration Minister, he was responsible for the results of the municipal elections.

The Chief Minister had made the remark on Friday during an interaction with media in New Delhi. He had stated that there was no competition for the Chief Minister's post either in state politics or within the Congress.

Addressing Sant Sevalal Jayanti celebrations at Banjara Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Chief Minister clarified that his remark was in the context of municipal elections.

Stating that he does not see himself as a ruler, Revanth Reddy claimed that his intention is to serve people.

He said the Congress party achieved 85 to 90 per cent results in municipal elections.

He remarked that he is not the one to become arrogant in victory or lose heart in defeat. He said he would continue to work for the poor.

"Some people think that they are born to rule," he said while targeting the leaders of opposition parties.

Paying rich tributes to Sant Sevalal, the Chief Minister said he stood as a guide for 15 crore Lambada community in the country..

Stating that Lambada community played a key role in the Telangana movement, he said the Congress government has taken the responsibility to celebrate Sevalal Jayanti officially.

He said tribals along with Dalits should get priority and due respect.

Revanth Reddy claimed that in his 20-year political career, the Lambada community always supported him.

He announced that he was issuing orders to lay bitumen tar roads for all the Thandas (tribal hamlets) in the state. He said proper road facilities should be provided to those living in the Thandas.

He called for building a government school and Gram Panchayat building in every Thanda.

He said the government was planning to provide electricity to tribal hamlets through solar plants.

He said it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who gave reservation to tribals and allotted them lands.

Stating that the government now does not have any lands to give, he said it was working for the welfare of tribals. "The government is ready to provide quality education. Tribal students should study hard," he said.

He listed out the steps taken by the government for the welfare of weaker sections of people.

He claimed that he wants to make people of the backward sections of the society partners in the governance.

He pointed out that though the population of Scheduled Castes is 15 per cent, the government has given them given 30 per cent posts.

He said SC community has been given posts of four ministers and Assembly Speaker.