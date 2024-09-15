Live
- Have had an eye on Jake Fraser-McGurk for a few years now, says Ricky Ponting
- Kerala: List of direct contact of youth who died of suspected Nipah virus infection released
- 11 lakh candidates appear in Assam govt's recruitment exam
- We will play to win both matches, says Shanto ahead of Bangladesh’s Tests against India
- SIIMA 2024: Here is the complete list of winners
- Bolster school education as most victims are children from marginalised sections
- Delhi CM to resign in two days
- WUAs back in the action
- Nani dominates SIIMA awards with ‘Dasara’ and ‘Hi Nanna’
- Arjun Bijlani shares a glimpse of his family vacation in Lonavala
Just In
4 anna canteens to open on Sept 18
Four Anna canteens that are proposed in the city will be opened on September 18, informed Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya.
Tirupati: Four Anna canteens that are proposed in the city will be opened on September 18, informed Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya. These four canteens are located near SVIMS, Balaji Colony, near ESI hospital and MR Palle circle.
The Commissioner held a meeting with the engineering officials and Akshaya Patra Foundation organisers here on Saturday and directed the officials to complete all the arrangements before September 18 and make them ready for opening on the day. These canteens will be maintained by Akshaya Patra Foundation in the city.
The Commissioner also reviewed the conduct of Swachhata Hi Seva, which began from Saturday and will continue till October 1. Under this programme, all types of sanitation programmes including cleaning of the entire city with main focus on all drains, public places, bus stand, railway station and water bodies, she said. Apart from cleaning, awareness programmes on cleanliness, rallies, marathons, and plantations also should be taken up. SE Mohan, DEs Vijay Kumar Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, Mahesh, Raju, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, supervisors Chenchaiah, Sumati, Krishnaveni and others were present.