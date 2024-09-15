4 anna canteens to open on Sept 18

Tirupati: Four Anna canteens that are proposed in the city will be opened on September 18, informed Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya. These four canteens are located near SVIMS, Balaji Colony, near ESI hospital and MR Palle circle.

The Commissioner held a meeting with the engineering officials and Akshaya Patra Foundation organisers here on Saturday and directed the officials to complete all the arrangements before September 18 and make them ready for opening on the day. These canteens will be maintained by Akshaya Patra Foundation in the city.

The Commissioner also reviewed the conduct of Swachhata Hi Seva, which began from Saturday and will continue till October 1. Under this programme, all types of sanitation programmes including cleaning of the entire city with main focus on all drains, public places, bus stand, railway station and water bodies, she said. Apart from cleaning, awareness programmes on cleanliness, rallies, marathons, and plantations also should be taken up. SE Mohan, DEs Vijay Kumar Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, Mahesh, Raju, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, supervisors Chenchaiah, Sumati, Krishnaveni and others were present.