  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

4 buses from each constituency to leave for swearing-in venue

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Palnadu district police informed that four RTC buses were allotted for every Assembly constituency to transport the pass holders to Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony venue near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district police informed that four RTC buses were allotted for every Assembly constituency to transport the pass holders to Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony venue near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Only pass holders will be allowed to go by buses. There is no permission to go on a two-wheeler or four-wheeler. If anybody goes there by a car or two-wheeler they will be stopped at check-posts.

Their vehicles will be kept at holding points and they may watch the swearing in ceremony on the LED screens at the holding points. All the pass holders are allowed to go by the buses. Details of the Assembly constituency will be mentioned on the stickers pasted on the left side of the front glasses of the RTC buses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X