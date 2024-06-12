Live
- Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's New Movie Launched with Grand Pooja Ceremony
- Use technology to enhance performance: SP Harshavardhan Raju
- World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, history and significance
- Anam rarest record
- Bitten by vastu bug, CM enters Sectt through North East Gate
- Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch: Livestream Details, Expected Price, and Features
- 138 screens in Tirupati district to watch CM swearing-in ceremony
- Is director Shankar planning a film with kollywood star Ajith Kumar?
- A festive mood prevailed in Vizag
- SIT inquiry seems to be focussing on Chevireddy
4 buses from each constituency to leave for swearing-in venue
Palnadu district police informed that four RTC buses were allotted for every Assembly constituency to transport the pass holders to Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony venue near Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Only pass holders will be allowed to go by buses. There is no permission to go on a two-wheeler or four-wheeler. If anybody goes there by a car or two-wheeler they will be stopped at check-posts.
Their vehicles will be kept at holding points and they may watch the swearing in ceremony on the LED screens at the holding points. All the pass holders are allowed to go by the buses. Details of the Assembly constituency will be mentioned on the stickers pasted on the left side of the front glasses of the RTC buses.
