4-day ‘Hack to the Future Andhra 2025’ held

Visakhapatnam: Marking successful completion of a year of piloting Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum for Classes VII, VIII and IX across 100 government secondary schools, the government of Andhra Pradesh celebrated State-level showcasing of student innovation and teacher leadership.

The pilot programme, implemented across Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Andhra Pradesh Model School, government high schools in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, introduced learners to foundational AI concepts, future skills and career education. Celebrating the achievement, a four-day-long ‘Hack to the Future Andhra 2025’ was organised at GITAM, bringing students, teachers and education leaders to celebrate future-ready learning by the government of AP in partnership with Quest Alliance, Samagra Shiksha (SSA AP) and Leadership for Equity.

It also equipped teachers with tools and training to facilitate technology-integrated learning. G Sridevi, a Telugu educator teaching in KGBV Saravakota, said, “As a Telugu teacher with little knowledge in technology, I relied on poems and stories to teach. Gradually, I began using small apps and IFP panels to engage my students.” The State programme director, Samagra Shiksha, Andhra Pradesh B Srinivasa Rao, said, “This initiative is not just about introducing students to AI but also about bringing alive the State’s ambitious vision of ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’ where AP emerges as an AI Hub for the country.”

The event featured a hackathon bootcamp, a prototype showcase, and a teacher recognition ceremony. In all 39 students, working in teams of three, developed AI-powered prototypes to solve local problems, with guidance from 13 trained teachers. These projects addressed issues ranging from waste management to access to public services, and were presented to an expert panel comprising professors, funders, educationists and state officials.