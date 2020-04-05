4 divisions in Tirupati declared as red zones

Tirupati: Freshly a corona positive case was diagnosed at Yeshoda Nagar of Tirupati city on Saturday. Health Department officials have shifted the diseased woman to Tirupati Ruia isolation ward for treatment. In the back drop MCT Commissioner PS Girisha declared Yeshoda Nagar and neighbouring three divisions.



Commissioner Girisha and his team of officials rushed to the area and reviewed the situation and directed the medical officials to conduct door to door survey. Commissioner banned the people movement from their houses and asked them to stay indoors. Officials deployed additional volunteers to help the households. Municipal sanitary rapid response team swung into action and sprayed sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder.

Alipiri Police placed check post at entrance of the positive case diagnosed area and blocked all the roads heading towards Yeshoda Nagar. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also visited the area along with police.