Police recovers 220 lost mobiles

The district police recovered as many as 220 lost mobile phones reported on Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, under different police stations across the district.

Kothagudem: The district police recovered as many as 220 lost mobile phones reported on Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, under different police stations across the district.

The SP handed over the recovered phones to their owners at his office here on Wednesday.

Individuals who have lost their mobile phones should register all the details online in the CEIR portal; the police stations concerned would track the mobile phones and find them, he said.

Rohith Raju presented certificates of appreciation to the police officials and staff who worked hard to track and find the lost mobile phones. DCRB DSP, Mallaiah Swamy, IT cell in-charge CI, Nagaraju Reddy and IT cell members Vijay, Rajesh, Naveen, Mahesh and others were present.

