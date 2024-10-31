4 lakh consumers eligible for free gas in Nellore dist

Nellore : District Collector O Anand has said that as many as 4.6lakh consumers against the existing 7.33lakh white ration card holders are eligible to have 3 LPG gas cylinders free of cost in the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he clarified that there is no need for the consumers to apply or approach government offices for the free gas cylinders as the government is providing them based on four kinds of data-based information, like white ration card, Aadhar card, Aadhar linked with bank account of active consumers.

The Collector said though the distribution of free gas cylinders scheme will be launched on October 31, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will officially launch this scheme on November 2 in Srikakulam district. He urged the consumers not to rush to book gas cylinder immediately as they can have three cylinders per annum.

He explained that as per the guidelines distribution of cylinders is divided into three block periods, like first cylinder from November 1 to March 2025, second cylinder from April to July, while the third one will be given from August to November 2025. He said the government will credit the subsidy amount in consumers’ accounts within 48 hours of receiving the cylinder.

Collector Anand stated that the administration has installed toll free number 1967 in the interest of consumersto register complaints if any.