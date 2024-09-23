400 mobile phones handed over to owners

Vijayawada: Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu on Sunday handed over 400 mobile phones to owners, which were recovered by the police department. The mobile owners earlier lodged a complaint to the police about the missing of their phones. With the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register/CHATBOT portal, the police department has traced the mobile phones recovered from Andhra Pradesh and other states.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner Rajasekhara Babu said the police department has technology to trace the missing mobile phones. He said telecom service providers will block the mobile numbers from being used based on the information provided by the police department about the missing mobiles.

He said that Vijayawada police even went to other states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala to recover the mobile phones.

He has appealed to the denizens of Vijayawada to download the cybercrime citizen app and get aware of the cyber frauds and cybercrimes. He said Vijayawada police have created awareness to 18,000 persons on the Cybercrime citizen app and are planning to create awareness to four lakh mobile users and ask them to download the app.

He said Dial 1930 is also very useful to trace the cyber criminals.

He said people should be cautious as cyber criminals hack the mobile phones and make threatening calls to rob money. He said the police department takes steps to freeze the bank accounts if cyber criminals hack phones or resort to cyber fraud.

Giving details of the mobile phones recovery, the commissioner said the cyber police have recovered 1,785 mobile phones in recent months and handed them over to the owners.

He said 307 mobile phones recovered in the first phase and 628 phones in the second phase. He inspected the Command Control room and functioning of the CCTV cameras. He made suggestions to the Command Control room staff on improvement of services of Dial 100 and Dial 112.

DCP Gowthami Shalini, ADCP G Ramakrishna and cyber department officials were present.