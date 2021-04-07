41 ZPTCs, 648 MPTCs go to polls in Krishna today

Vijayawada: A total of 20,04,417 voters will exercise their franchise in MPTC and ZPTC elections in Krishna district on Thursday. As many as 2409 polling stations have been arranged.

Election material was sent to the respective polling stations by 9 pm on Wednesday. District Collector Md Imtiaz inspected the material distribution centre at the Montessori College in Vijayawada and made suggestions to the officials for the peaceful conduct of the polling. He suggested the officials to take the help of the Transport Department to get more vehicles for the speedy transportation of election material to the polling stations.

He made it clear that the polling officers will be held responsible for the storage of ballot boxes after the polls. Women voters outnumber the men voters in the district. Men voters are 9,91,054 and women voters are 10,13,253 and 110 are others.

The election will be held for 41 ZPTCs and 648 MPTCs and the polling will be held between 7 am and 5 pm. Earlier, two ZPTC members and 69 MPTC members were elected unopposed. The elections will be held in 41 mandals of the district. Total of 159 candidates are in fray for ZPTC elections and 1631 members in fray for the MPTCs elections. In all, 46 returning officers, 46 assistant returning officers, 3150 presiding officers, 3152 assistant presiding officers and 8335 employees are drafted for the polling duty.

A total of 11,883 ballot boxes are sent to the polling stations.