42 Fish Andhra units to be launched in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has asked the fisheries officials to ground all the 42 Fish Andhra units at the earliest in the district.

The collector visited the 'Fish Andhra' units in the vicinity of collector's office. So far 6 units had been grounded while another 14 units will be grounded by the end of this week. She also directed the officials to speed up distribution of fish vehicle units under the PM Mathsya Sampada Yojana. Assistant collector Prashanth Kumar, Fisheries DD Shanthi, Fisheries development officer Pakirayya and Fish Andhra organisers were present.