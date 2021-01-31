42 shadow teams formed to keep a vigil on trouble mongers: SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has said that 42 shadow teams have been formed to keep a vigil on the trouble mongers in the district. In a press release, the SP said that the shadow teams were formed for conducting the gram panchayat elections in a free and fair manner and to ensure model code conduct was being implemented without violations.

He further stated that the department will file criminal cases, if anyone, tries to disturb peaceful atmosphere and cause law and order problem. Stating that procession rallies of candidates strictly prohibited, the SP said the people or the candidates of various political parties belonging to one area should not participate in campaigns in other areas.

The collector also stated that stringent action would be taken if anyone encourages unanimous candidates or threatens and influences the contesting candidates. To curb the illegal transportation of liquor from the adjacent states, the SP added six special task force teams have been formed across the district. The also directed the police to maintain strict vigil at the sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations.

Additional police forces have been deployed at the 53 faction influenced villages, the SP pointed out. The police department has initiated strict police bando bast for the smooth conduct of gram panchayat elections, stated the SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.