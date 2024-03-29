42nd annual day of Savitramma women’s college celebrated

Chittoor: The 42nd annual day of NP Savitramma Government Women’s Degree College in Chittoor was celebrated on Thursday. Dr I Karuna kumar, who presided over the event, highlighted the college journey and praised the efforts of NP Venkateswara Chowdary for his contribution to women education and national development.

Dr G Dasharatha Reddy emphasised the importance of providing opportunities to students and ensuring their future is not darkened by misusing technology. Principal G Srinivas Rao commended teachers for guiding students to a brighter future.

‘Smt. N.P. Savitramma Gold medals’ were presented to six groups of students, who achieved highest marks. Scholarships worth Rs 1 lakh were awarded to 25 OC students, Rs 4,000 each, sponsored by NP Chengalraya Naidu. College vice-principal, student union vice-president AM Narendra Kumar and others were present.