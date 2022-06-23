44.14 pc of polling in Atmakur up to 1 pm

Nellore, June 23: Atmakur registered 44.14 pc of polling registered till 1 pm on Thursday. YSR Congress leaders are on cloud nine as the polling percentage is good till afternoon. It was 24.92 till 11 am and 11.56 pc up to 9 am, within two hours from the start of the polling.

District Election Officer and Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, general observer M Suresh Kumar, SP Ch Vijaya Rao and others monitored initially from the Collectorate through webcasting. Further, Collector visited DC Palli in Marripadu mandal and observed conditions at 42 and 43 poling centres. He also visited polling stations in Sangam mandal headquarters and Gandhijana Sangam in the mandal and observed the medical camp arranged there.

YSR Congress Atmakur candiate Mekapati Vikram Reddy casted his vote at a polling station in Brahmanapalli of Marripadu mandal. He visited Anantasagaram Mandal and others forto observe polling trends. Police arranged strict vigil at the borders of the constituency preventing people from other parts of the district. There were no disturbances in the entire constituency till afternoon.