45 acres handed over for fishing harbour

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that they had handed over 45 acres of land out of required 78 acres for the fishing harbour proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore at Juvvaladinne in Bogole mandal.

He visited the site on Wednesday along with the officials and asked them to speed up the process.

The Collector said compensation should be paid to the farmers for the rest of 33 acres of land and it has to be handed over to the agency that constructs the harbour. He visited the mouth of the sea along with representatives of the construction agency and discussed with them the plan of construction and other issues.

Later, interacting with the media, the Collector said that cold storage, auction rooms, retail shopping place and 28 other structures would be constructed with a docking facility of 1,250 boats at the harbour.

He opined that the fishing harbour helps the fishermen to continue their livelihood facility yearlong and the agency is planning to construct it and hand it over to the beneficiaries.

Further, the Collector said there are 998 Sachivalayam offices in the entire district and 668 have been functioning in their own offices. They are shortly adding accommodation facilities for more than 300 Grama Sachivalayam offices, he added.

He said the Spandana programme is being implemented at all Sachivalayam offices between 3 pm and 5 pm everyday for resolving issues of the local population.

Chakradhar Babu asked the staff members of the Sachivalayam to issue house sites, Aarogyasri cards, pensions, and others promptly. He said some Sachivalayam offices have cleared issues within hours of submission of applications and asked the staff members to follow such ideal procedures. He said the district is at the top in terms of biometric attendance of Sachivalayam staff members.

The Collector also said they were reducing procurement of 1010 variety of rice as the government is distributing slender rice. Kavali RDO Seena Naik, tahsildar Bala Muralikrishna, MPDO Nasar Reddy and others were present.