451 candidates selected in mega job mela

Highlights

Vizianagaram: AP Skill Development Corporation has organized a mega job mela at Gajapathinagaram on Monday in which around 451 youth got employment opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas emphasized the government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth. He stated that the government’s vision is to ensure that at least one-woman entrepreneur to be emerged from every household.

The Minister urged students to focus on both education and skill development to enhance their employability.

The job mela witnessed the participation of 1,264 candidates, out of which 451 were selected for various positions across several companies. Additionally, 64 candidates were shortlisted for the next round of interviews.

A total of 35 companies participated in the recruitment drive. Selected candidates will receive monthly salaries ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 60,000, based on the roles and qualifications.

The job mela was seen as a significant step towards empowering youth and fostering economic development in the region. TDP leaders Makkuva Sridhar and others have attended the programme.

