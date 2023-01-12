47 Hospital Administrator posts to be filled in AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Hospitals

The Medical Department has given notification for filling up 47 Hospital Administrator Posts in AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Hospitals and invited applications to be submitted in official website https://dmeaponline.com.



The application process started from Wednesday and eligible doctors should apply by 17th of this month. The application fee of Rs.1000 for OC and BC candidates and Rs.750 for SC, ST and disabled candidates was set.

The posts will be filled on contract basis with a two-year term and the candidates who have completed MBBS/BDS and Master Degree in Hospital Administration/Hospital Management/MBA Hospital Management/MBA Human Resource courses and other qualifications can apply.

The maximum age limit should not exceed 42 years as on 1st July this year. SC, ST, BC candidates are exempted from age limit by 5 years, Ex-servicemen by 3 years and Disabled persons by 10 years respectively. Interested candidates are advised to visit website http://hmfw.ap.gov.in. for details.