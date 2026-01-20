48 complaints received at PGRS

Ongole: Prakasam district police organised a Public Grievance Redressal System programme to provide immediate resolution to public complaints at the District Police Office here on Monday.

Under the directions of District SP V Harshavardhan Raju, the programme was conducted by Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, Women’s Police Station DSP VV Ramana Kumar, and other police officials. Police officials received 48 complaints from various parts of the district.

Complainants presented written petitions in a free atmosphere and explained their issues directly to police officers.

The complaints primarily concerned civil disputes, land issues, financial conflicts, cheating cases, and dowry harassment.

Police officials assured complainants of swift legal action and directed concerned police station officers to investigate and deliver justice promptly. They also informed citizens unable to visit the district office that complaints can be submitted at nearby police stations, circle offices, and sub-division offices.