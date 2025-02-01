48 faculty members attend PG certificate course

Kurnool: The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool, in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has successfully concluded a Post Graduate certificate programme on the Internet of Things (IoT) at Kurnool.

This initiative was aimed to upskill faculty members from non-computer science backgrounds and enabling them to teach IoT concepts effectively to engineering students and address the shortage of qualified faculty in this domain.

In a press release, the Kurnool IIITDM authorities have stated that a total of 48 faculty members from engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka successfully completed the rigorous training programme at Kurnool. The AICTE Chairman, Prof TG Sitaram, awarded certificates to the qualified faculty members, acknowledging their commitment to advancing IoT education in New Delhi on Friday. The IoT certification programme was designed to provide comprehensive theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, facilitated by 12 subject matter experts from IIITDM Kurnool, NITs, and industry leaders such as Samsung and NIELIT Calicut. Faculty members engaged in 26 multidisciplinary research projects, which resulted in the development of 25 innovative prototypes.