498 people receive merit awards

Visakhapatnam: Recognising their remarkable services, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad presented awards to 498 officers in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

RDOs Sudhasagar and Sangeeth Madhur, Deputy Collectors SD Anita and BV Ramana, GVMC Additional Commissioners Ramana Murthy and Varma, CE Satyanarayana Raju, CCP Prabhakar and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences Director K. Rambabu bagged the awards for their outstanding services.

District public transport officer B Appalanaidu, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam Executive Officer K. Sobha Rani, deputy transport commissioner RCH Srinivasa Rao, KGH Superintendent I Vani, and administrative officer BV Ramana, deputy tahsildar Sanapala Chaitanya, among others received merit awards from the Collector.

Also, other senior officials received merit awards from the District Collector. 35 District-level officers and remaining other officers and staff received awards for their commitment towards work. On behalf of the Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital A Krishna Kumar, managing trustee and K Bangar Raju, deputy general manager received the award.