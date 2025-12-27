4th State camp and rally commences in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Over 300 Scouts and Guides cadets from teams across four East Coast Railway districts—Central, Khurda, Waltair, and Sambalpur are participating in the four-day-long ‘4th State Camp and Rally’ inaugurated on Friday.

Activities such as campfire, drill and display competitions, melodrama, state expo, march-past, gate-making, camp craft, exhibitions, cultural extravaganza and quizzes form part of the event.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Waltair Division and patron of the Bharat Scouts and Guides wing Lalit Bohra inaugurated the event in the presence of Jyotsna Bohra, president ECoRWWO and vice-president of Scouts and Guides at the camping centre of the division on December 26 (Friday).

Congratulating Waltair District Scouts and Guides team for their dedicated efforts in organising the event, Lalit Bohra shared his childhood experiences with scouting camps. He stressed that scouting fosters team spirit, togetherness, issue and crisis management and builds responsible citizens for societal wellbeing.

ADRM, Operations and District Chief Commissioner K Rama Rao, senior divisional engineer and district commissioner (Scouts) AK Moharana, divisional medical officer and district commissioner (Guides) Bhashini Priyanka, senior divisional personnel officer Jusuf Kabir Ansari, branch officers and other dignitaries from Scouts and Guides and railways attended the inauguration.

Impressive cultural events marked the inaugural session of the event which will continue till December 30.