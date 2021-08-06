5 AP rivers polluted, Jal Shakti minister Prahlad Singh Patel tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Godavari, Krishna, Kundu, Tungabhadra and Nagavali rivers are all polluted in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Prahlad Singh Patel told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In his reply to a question on water pollution and related measures adopted by the government, the minister said that five rivers in AP fall under the category of polluted rivers and listed several other rivers that fall under the category.

The minister said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with respective Pollution Control Boards/Committees in different States/ Union Territories (UTs), has been monitoring the water quality of rivers and other water bodies across the country through a network of monitoring stations under the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme.

Based on water quality monitoring results, pollution assessment of rivers has been carried out by the CPCB from time to time. As per the last report published in September 2018 by the CPCB, 351 polluted stretches were identified on 323 rivers based on monitoring results in terms of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), an indicator of organic pollution.

Drinking water of the five AP rivers containing 'nitrate' concentration beyond the permissible limits of 45 mg/l, as per BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) Drinking Water Specification (IS: 10500-2012), causes methemoglobinemia or popularly known as blue baby syndrome. The other symptoms caused by these waters with higher concentration of nitrate include decreased blood pressure, increased heart rate, headaches, stomach cramps and vomiting.

The minister also stated that it was the responsibility of the States/UTs and local bodies to ensure required treatment of sewage and industrial effluents to the prescribed norms before discharging into river and other water bodies, coastal waters or land to prevent and control of pollution therein.

As per the Provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution), Act 1974, all industrial units were required to install effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and treat their effluents to comply with stipulated environmental standards before discharging into river and water bodies.