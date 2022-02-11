5 killed in two accidents in Kurnool

Kurnool: At least five person died and five more sustained serious injuries in two separate accidents in the district on Friday.

Three persons died on the spot when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry parked roadside at Bastipadu village under Ulidakonda police station limits on outer ring road. Three more passengers of the car suffered injuries in the incident.

According to Kurnool rural CI M Sreenath Reddy, a Honda city car with six persons was coming to Kurnool from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district. When the car reached Bastipadu, driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into parked lorry from the rear end. Ketha Srinivasulu (56), Ketha Adi Lakshmi (41) and Gudditi Bhagya Lakshmi (40) died on the spot while three others, Gurram Anjaneyulu, Ketha Kumar and Pujari Taruni were seriously injured.

On learning of the mishap, police rushed to the spot and rushed injured and the deceased to Kurnool government general hospital. Rash driving by Gurram Anjaneyulu is suspected to be reason behind the mishap. In another accident, a Bolero car collided with an RTC bus at Damagatla crossroad under Bharmanakotkur police station limits. In the incident, two persons Anjaneyulu (28) and Swami Reddy (27) died on the spot and two others suffered injuries. Bharamanakotkur SI H Obulesu said four persons, all resident of Kosigi mandal, were returning home from Guntur after selling red chilli product when the accident happened.

When the car in which they were travelling reached Damagatla village crossroad, it collided with the RTC bus coming in the opposite direction. The injured persons and the bodies of victims were shifted to Kurnool government general hospital.