5-member gang of thieves busted in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: A five-member gang of thieves was arrested by Srikakulam district police in connection with 43 offences in both Telugu states.

Giving details of the bust at a press conference here on Tuesday, superintendent of police (SP) KVMaheswara Reddy said the suspects belong to Sitampeta ofParvathipuramManyam,Hiramandal and LNPeta of Srikakulam districts and Medak district of Telangana state.

The gang was involved 39 offences in Srikakulam district, one each in Visakhapatnam and Konaseema districts and two in Medak district of Telangana.

The thieves burgled ornaments and cash from 32 temples across the district in a span of three years, and also cash and other material from rice mills and residential houses.

Police recovered 692 gram gold ornaments, 52.880 kg silver ornaments and material, Rs3,38,570cash, four bikes, two cutters and two crowbars, all worth Rs91.38 lakh.

Explaining modus operandi of the gang, the SP said they first identify temples, rice mills, houses where CC cameras are not installed and resort to burglaries. They also used to tools and implements for house-breaking to remove CC cameras or disconnect them before entering the spot. The SP lauded the efforts of Srikakulam sub-divisional police officer ChVivekananda, JR Puram and Narasannapeta circle inspectors BAvatharam, JSrinivasa Rao and other police officials.