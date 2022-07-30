  • Menu
5 students go missing at Pudimadaka beach

Police searching for the missing students with the help of swimmers in Anakapalli district on Friday
Police searching for the missing students with the help of swimmers in Anakapalli district on Friday

Highlights

  • 13 students of DIET Engineering College go to beach
  • Seven students venture into waters when tidal waves drag them into sea
  • Police with the help of swimmers rescue one student and recover one body

Anakapalli: Five engineering students went missing in sea while on an outing at Pudimadaka beach of Anakapalli district on Friday.

According to information, 13 students of DIET Engineering College went to the beach and seven of them ventured into the sea. While they were into the sea, tidal waves dragged them and all the seven students went missing.

However, the rest of the students on the shore alerted the locals. With the help of professional swimmers police could save one student, S Teja, who was rushed hospital. Body of another student G Pawan was recovered.

The missing students were identified as Jagadish from Gopalapatnam, S Jaswanth from Narsipatnam, B Satish Kumar from Guntur district, Chandu from Elamanchili and P Ganesh from Choochukonda area. Search operations are going on with the help of swimmers, marine and Coast Guard personnel for the five missing students.

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

