5 students go missing at Pudimadaka beach

Anakapalli: Five engineering students went missing in sea while on an outing at Pudimadaka beach of Anakapalli district on Friday.

According to information, 13 students of DIET Engineering College went to the beach and seven of them ventured into the sea. While they were into the sea, tidal waves dragged them and all the seven students went missing.

However, the rest of the students on the shore alerted the locals. With the help of professional swimmers police could save one student, S Teja, who was rushed hospital. Body of another student G Pawan was recovered.

The missing students were identified as Jagadish from Gopalapatnam, S Jaswanth from Narsipatnam, B Satish Kumar from Guntur district, Chandu from Elamanchili and P Ganesh from Choochukonda area. Search operations are going on with the help of swimmers, marine and Coast Guard personnel for the five missing students.