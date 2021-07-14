5 village secretariat staff sacked

Garividi (Vizianagaram): The district administration took action on five village secretariat workers for diverting the pension amounts. Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that they received several complaints on the employees of Bondapalli secretariat in Garividi mandal.

According to the complaints, a digital assistant R Sriram and village volunteers D Rambabu, G Sankara Rao, L Srinivasa Rao, S Hemalatha siphoned off the pension of deceased beneficiaries.

The accused misappropriated Rs 1,47,250 of nine beneficiaries for the past few months. The collector earlier ordered an inquiry by divisional panchayat officer K Rama Chandra Rao into the episode. Based on his report, services of all the five were terminated and criminal cases have been registered against them.