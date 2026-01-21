50% Green Cover Project to be rolled out from Ugadi

Vijayawada: The state government will roll out the ambitious 50 per cent Green Cover Project from Ugadi, with all departments required to participate actively and work in close coordination, Deputy Chief Minister and minister for forests and environment Pawan Kalyan said on Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat with heads and senior officials of various departments, Pawan Kalyan directed all departments to prepare detailed action plans in line with the prescribed targets before Ugadi and ensure effective implementation of the Green Cover action plan from that date.

He stressed that the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to increasing green cover across the state. The long-term goal is to achieve 50 per cent green cover by 2047, for which plantations will have to be taken up over 32.60 lakh acres.

As an intermediate target, the state aims to increase green cover to 37 per cent by 2030. Currently, Andhra Pradesh has around 30 per cent green cover, and an additional 7 per cent needs to be achieved over the next four years by planting trees across nearly nine lakh hectares.

The Deputy Chief Minister said this massive effort requires the participation of all departments. The horticulture department alone will be responsible for planting 12 per cent of the total saplings.

Apart from the forest and environment departments, the panchayat raj and rural development, irrigation, school education, roads and buildings, industries, agriculture and railways must implement plantation activities within their respective jurisdictions in a planned manner.

He noted that tree plantation along national highways is a standard practice and directed that a similar approach be followed along state highways and other roads. Priority should be given to plant species that can withstand cyclones and saline conditions in coastal regions.

Pawan also instructed the industries department to promote plantation of pollution-controlling species in industrial corridors, while farmers should be encouraged to grow fruit-bearing trees that provide long-term economic benefits. Fruit trees should also be planted along canal bunds and tank embankments. Emphasis must be laid on native species that are beneficial to the environment and people.

He said budget allocations would be discussed with the Chief Minister and asked officials to come prepared with comprehensive department-wise plans for the next review meeting scheduled on February 5.

Senior officials from various departments, including forest, panchayat raj, roads and buildings and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation attended the meeting.