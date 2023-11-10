50% seats sought for BCs in legislative bodies

Srikakulam: Population of backward classes (BC) is more than half in the country, but BC leaders are given raw deal, said BC union leaders.

Addressing a press conference at Ambedkar Vignana Mandiram here on Thursday, P Chandrapathi, P Suryam and Ch Laxman Rao said national parties should allot 270 seats to BCs in the coming general elections for Lok Sabha commensurate their population.

They also demanded both ruling YSRCP and Opposition TDP in the state to allot 90 Assembly seats. They sought allotment of 60 per cent nominated posts to BCs in all cadres and departments. They informed that BC union national and state level leaders will tour Srikakulam on November 14 and 15 to know the ground realities and will launch ‘BC Radha Yatra’ on December 7 in the district.