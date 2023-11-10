Live
- Overnight Rain Brings Respite To Delhi's Air Quality Amidst Pollution Woes
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Tirumala
- Groundwater in 7 mandals found to be unsafe in Prakasam
- US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Meets India's External Affairs Minister Ahead Of 2+2 Talks
- Naveen Yadav files nomination for Jubilee Hills
- Congress MP Manish Tewari Supports Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Work Week, Advocates Strong Work Ethic
- Hyderabad: ‘Majlis aapki hai, aur Owaisi aapka hai,’ says Owaisi during Paidal dauras
- Congress releases 4th list, replaces Patancheru nominee
- Rain Brings Momentary Relief To Delhi's Air Quality Amidst Ongoing Pollution Crisis
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's regular bail petition in Skill Development case to November 15
Just In
50% seats sought for BCs in legislative bodies
Srikakulam: Population of backward classes (BC) is more than half in the country, but BC leaders are given raw deal, said BC union leaders.Addressing...
Srikakulam: Population of backward classes (BC) is more than half in the country, but BC leaders are given raw deal, said BC union leaders.
Addressing a press conference at Ambedkar Vignana Mandiram here on Thursday, P Chandrapathi, P Suryam and Ch Laxman Rao said national parties should allot 270 seats to BCs in the coming general elections for Lok Sabha commensurate their population.
They also demanded both ruling YSRCP and Opposition TDP in the state to allot 90 Assembly seats. They sought allotment of 60 per cent nominated posts to BCs in all cadres and departments. They informed that BC union national and state level leaders will tour Srikakulam on November 14 and 15 to know the ground realities and will launch ‘BC Radha Yatra’ on December 7 in the district.