50 villages rally for a ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’

Srikalahasti (Tirupati district): In a powerful display of unity, 2,350 villagers from 50 villages in Tirupati district came together to support the ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ (Child Marriage-Free India) campaign. Organised by PRAGATHI, a local NGO dedicated to child rights, the event featured marches, pledge-taking ceremonies and cultural programmes aimed at raising awareness and combatting child marriage. PRAGATHI’s efforts have been instrumental in the district, where the organisation successfully prevented 120 child marriages in the past year through legal interventions and community engagement.

The marches brought together a diverse group of participants, including survivors of child marriage, government officials, village heads, teachers and faith leaders.

Service providers such as caterers, invitation card printers and wedding bands also joined the cause, pledging not to facilitate child marriages. This broad-based participation underscored a community-wide commitment to eradicating the illegal practice and securing a safer future for children.

PRAGATHI’s efforts in Tirupati are part of a larger initiative led by the Just Rights for Children (JRC) alliance, a network of over 250 NGOs working to protect children’s rights across India. Responding to the national call for action, K V Ramana, director of PRAGATHI, highlighted the significance of the campaign. “In collaboration with local authorities, we have tirelessly worked to save our daughters from child marriage. The national campaign under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership energises us further. It’s inspiring to see our local efforts echoing on a national scale”, he said.

Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of the JRC alliance, echoed this sentiment, stating the campaign’s evolution from localised efforts to a nationwide movement. “Together, we are amplifying the voices of India’s daughters and moving closer to eradicating this entrenched practice”, Ribhu stated.

Among the voices heard during the campaign was Sailaja, a survivor of child marriage. Married at 16, she endured emotional and physical abuse before seeking refuge with PRAGATHI. With their support, she gained an education and job skills, allowing her to rebuild her life and care for her two daughters.

“PRAGATHI gave me the strength to stand on my own. I am proud to be part of this movement, ensuring no girl faces what I did”, she shared. WINS organisation director R Meera, M Raja Reddy, C Madhu Kumar and T Mallikarjun have participated.

The ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ campaign was formally launched on November 27 by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi. A pledge was administered across gram panchayats and schools nationwide, with the campaign aiming to reach 25 crore people. A national portal for reporting child marriages was also introduced, further strengthening efforts to curb the practice.