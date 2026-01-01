Double-engine push sets stage for Swarna Andhra in’26: Dinakar

Vijayawada: Implementation of 20-Point Programme (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Implementation Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar said the double engine government laid a strong foundation in 2025 for a brighter and more prosperous 2026.

Speaking to media at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he said he reaffirmed his commitment to the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra Pradesh, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission.

Highlighting key achievements, Dinakar said investments worth Rs 8.55 lakh crore were approved in 2025, creating employment for 8.23 lakh people. In addition, MoUs worth Rs 13.25 lakh crore were signed at the CII Summit in Visakhapatnam, expected to generate job opportunities for 16.13 lakh youth. He said special focus was given to the development of north Andhra, Prakasam and Rayalaseema regions, with a strong push towards 20 lakh job creation.

He detailed the implementation of the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes, stating that Rs 6,310 crore was disbursed to 46 lakh farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava, while Rs 10,090 crore benefited 67.27 lakh beneficiaries under Talliki Vandanam. Under Deepam-2, free distribution of three LPG cylinders to poor families was ensured, and under Stree Shakti, women availed free bus travel with 3.25 crore journeys.

On capital city development and water security, he said Amaravati works were accelerated with Rs 15,000 crore central assistance, while the Polavaram Project received nearly Rs 18,000 crore so far, with Phase-I nearing completion. Veligonda Phase-I and river interlinking projects would ensure permanent solutions to drinking water, irrigation and fluoride issues.

In education and healthcare, Dinakar said over 25 lakh students received nutritious meals, 16,000 teachers were recruited, and more than 20 lakh beneficiaries received treatment under NTR Vaidya Seva. Concluding, he reiterated commitment to serve with dedication in 2026 and sought people’s support for realising Swarna Andhra-Viksit Bharat.