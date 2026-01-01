Anu Garg takes charge as Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Anu Garg on Wednesday took charge as the first woman Chief Secretary of Odisha. Garg took charge from outgoing Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who retired from service. She was also the first woman Development Commissioner of the State, appointed in March 2023.

Congratulating Garg, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said her appointment is a historic milestone that reflects the government's commitment to excellence and empowerment. "I am sure that her vast experience and vision will drive Odisha to scale new heights of development," Majhi wrote on X.

He also expressed gratitude and best wishes to Ahuja on his superannuation and said his tenure as Chief Secretary has been marked by exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the State's administration. "As one chapter of dedicated service concludes and a historic new one begins, I wish both Smt. Garg and Shri Ahuja the very best in their future endeavours," the Chief Minister further wrote.

Anu Garg, a 1991 batch IAS officer, becomes the 47th Chief Secretary of Odisha. Before her elevation, Garg served as the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Convergence, with additional charge of Water Resources department. With over three decades of administrative experience at district, State and Central levels, Garg has held key positions, including Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office and various State departments such as Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development. She is also recognised as the founder director of Mission Shakti, Odisha’s flagship women’s self-help group programme.

Garg’s tenure as Chief Secretary is expected to continue till March 2029. Upon taking charge, Garg expressed her commitment to the State’s progress, emphasising the goal of making Odisha @ 2036 and India @ 2047 vision document a reality.