Sacred Chakrasnanam held at Swami Pushkarini in Tirumala

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadashi, the sacred Pushkarini Theertha Mukkoti was performed at Tirumala in the early hours of Wednesday.

As part of the ritual, Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar was taken in a ceremonial procession to Swami Pushkarini. The traditional Chakrasnanam was conducted there as per temple scriptures. TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other temple officials took part in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan continued smoothly for the second day. Devotees with e-dip tokens had darshan of Lord Venkateswara according to their allotted time slots. TTD issued 64,000 tokens for the day. Devotees reported a hassle-free darshan experience and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements giving a big relief to TTD officials, vigilance sleuths and Tirupati police.

On Vaikuntha Ekadasi on Tuesday, a total of 67,053 devotees offered prayers at the Srivari temple. This included around 57,000 e-dip token holders, along with VVIPs and other devotees. During the day, 16,301 devotees performed tonsure, and the temple received Rs 2.25 crore through hundi offerings.

TTD announced that from January 2 onwards, devotees without tokens will also be allowed darshan. In addition, 15,000 SSD token holders and 1,000 Srivani ticket holders will also be permitted for darshan every day till January 8.