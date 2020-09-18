51,505 candidates to appear for village secretariat exams in Kadapa

Kadapa: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of second phase of village secretariat examinations scheduled to be held from September 20-26 in the district.



As many as 51,505 candidates including 25,253 women aspirants against 843 posts are appearing for the examinations. Addressing media here on Thursday, collector Ch Harikiran said that the administration was taking all measures to conduct the examination strictly following the Covid norms. He said 1,553 investigators were deployed for examinations and equal number of staff were kept in reserve as a precautionary measure.

With large number of candidates attending the examinations for the posts like panchayath secretaries, he said Mahila police and digital assistants were deployed at 95 centres set up in Proddaturu, Pulivendula, Rajampet, Rayachoti and Badvel on coming Sunday.

He said for remaining five days, the examinations would be held in Kadapa only. He said that candidates must attend the examinations compulsory wearing masks. However, the collector said the candidates were not asked to produce Covid test report for attending the examination and added special rooms were arranged for the aspirants who were suffering with coronavirus problem. Joint Collectors Saikanth Varma (Development), Dharmachandra Reddy (Welfare) and ZP CEO Sudhakara Reddy were present.