51st jr women’s national kabaddi championship camp gets underway

Visakhapatnam: As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Adani Foundation, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State Kabaddi Association, inaugurated 51st Junior Women’s National Kabaddi Championship Camp at Gangavaram.

The camp is designed to provide professional training and exposure to the best 14 players selected for national team, including several promising athletes from Gangavaram, a region known for producing state and national-level Kabaddi talent.

The inauguration programme was attended by senior leadership from Adani Gangavaram Port Limited and Adani Foundation, along with village leaders, community representatives and enthusiastic players. They underlined that the initiative reflects the port’s commitment towards promoting sports, empowering local talent and fostering community development.

Along with camp facilities and Kabaddi kits were provided as part of CSR initiative that showcases the foundation’s dedication towards nurturing grassroots talent, encouraging women’s participation in sports.

Speaking on the occasion, the port management said that Women’s National Kabaddi Camp is a platform to inspire confidence, discipline, and teamwork among young athletes.

By supporting local talent and providing world-class facilities, the management added, the foundation continues to strengthen its bond with the community and contribute to the holistic development of the region.