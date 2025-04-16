52 Inter toppers felicitated

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said the Intermediate toppers studied in the government junior colleges brought name and fame to the colleges.

He felicitated 52 Intermediate toppers studied in the government junior colleges at his residence at Undavalli on Tuesday in the ‘Shining Stars’ programme and presented gold medals and laptops.

Speaking on the occasion, he said generally people feel that the students studied in the government junior colleges will not get good marks.

The toppers in the government junior colleges proved that the students studied in the government colleges will get good marks.

He said, “I am proud of you. The students should not distance themselves from education due to poverty. I will develop infrastructure in the government junior colleges on the lines of corporate colleges. The BIE secretary Krithika Shukla and secretary to the government (Education) Kona Sasidhar were also present.