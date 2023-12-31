54 lakh donated to Jayabharath Hospital

Nellore: As part of CSR activities, State Bank of India Amaravati Circle Managing Director Challa Srinivasulu Setty has donated a cheque for Rs 54 lakh to Jayabharath Hospital running under Simhapuri Vydya Seva Samithi (SVSS) on Saturday, for purchasing medical eqiupment. The equipment includes four advanced ventilators, one advanced ultra-sound scanning machine and two ICU monitors.

Srinivasulu Setty stated that the CSR initiatives of the bank not only reflects their social responsibility, but also will inspire others to follow the suit. The bank is focusing and encouraging smaller NGOs/Trusts for diversified activities in the areas of health care and diagnostics.