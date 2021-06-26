54,000 houses sanctioned for Nellore: Minister Ch Ranganatha Raju

Nellore: Housing Minister Ch Ranganatha Raju said 53,953 houses have been sanctioned to the district and the government will develop 17,000 Jagananna Colonies in the state. Addressing a review meeting here on Saturday, he said the government was implementing the projects by deploying special officers for taking up the works at all places. He also said the government would provide Rs 1.80 lakh for each house and the government was constructing the houses in case beneficiaries not able to do it.

District in-charge Minister B Srinivasa Reddy said the government procured tobacco from the farmers as part of supporting them. He said they had sanctioned 50,000 houses for the district in the first phase and they had collected suggestions from agriculture advisory board and they would submit them to the government for necessary action.

IT and Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy said the government was providing sand, cement and iron to the beneficiary for constructing houses and also involving people in the project. Minister P Anil Kumar suggested to the housing minister to recruit 500 civil engineers on contract basis for monitoring the project considering the shortage of staff members and provide loan support to the beneficiary.

Kovur legislator N Prasanna Kumar Reddy informed that the support of Rs. 1.80 lakh for constructing the houses was insufficient and suggested to increase it to Rs 2.50 lakh. Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy suggested to develop infrastructure amenities in all these colonies and also asked to start IT Park in his constituency.