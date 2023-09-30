554 medical camps set up under JAS

Nellore (Nellore district): The district administration has established 554 medical camps to successfully conduct the state government’s prestigious Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme scheduled from September 30 to October 31 in the district. Apart from 525 camps in rural areas, 29 camps set up in urban areas in the district.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that this is a first of its kind programme in the country introduced by the government benefiting the poor.

The collector said JAS would be organised in 4 phases and in the 1st phase started from September 15, volunteers visited every house creating awareness, in second phase ANMs and Asha workers conducted tests on the health issues, while in 3rd phase, volunteers again visited families and motivated them to participate in JAS.

In 4th phase, JAS camp will be organised for 32 days and distribute medicines for diagnosed ailments. The Collector appealed to people to utilise the JAS properly.