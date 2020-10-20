56 BC corporations just a ruse, says Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa: Describing the formation of 56 BC corporations as a political ruse, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N Tulasi Reddy alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no clarity on the development of backward classes as he was utilising them for his selfish politics.

Speaking to media persons at Vempalle on Monday, Tulasi Reddy said that if Jagan was really sincere on his commitment to the development of BCs, he should offer either Chief Minister post or his party chief post to the BCs in the interest of their all-round development.

"Jagan hatched a conspiracy to divide backward classes to avoid problems from BC leaders in future. He had set up 56 BC corporations without providing funds to them," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that in 1970, Congress provided 25 per cent reservations in education and jobs and 25 years ago, it provided 34 per cent reservations in local body elections to BCs.

Congress was responsible for introduction of scholarships and fee reimbursement to backward classes, he added.