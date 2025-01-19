TDP has an ace up its sleeve to breathe fresh air in TG unit

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT and Industry minister N Lokesh has said that the TDP leadership was preparing a strategy to revive the party in Telangana soon.

The Telugu Desam was still enjoying people’s support in some pockets of the Telangana state and also received good response to the party’s membership drive conducted recently, Lokesh said while paying tributes to Matinee idol and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on the occasion of death anniversary at NTR Ghat in the city on Saturday. He said that the strategy would be implemented to bring back the glory of the party in Telangana soon.

Recalling the services rendered by NTR to the film industry and also as CM of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh hoped that NTR would soon be conferred with India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

Earlier, Tollywood actors N Balakrishna, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram paid floral tributes early in the morning. Jr NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram were the first to lay wreaths at the samadhi of their grandfather. A large number of fans of Jr NTR gathered on the occasion.

Balakrishna, who is also a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA in Andhra Pradesh, also paid tributes to his father. He was accompanied by his brother N Ramakrishna and other family members. Balakrishna said NTR was not only the greatest actor but he dedicated himself to serving people, especially the poor and downtrodden. He always championed the cause of the poor and the marginalized sections. He said NTR would always live in the hearts of people. The actor-politician said it was NTR who fought for the self-respect of Telugu people by floating TDP and bringing recognition to them globally. Balakrishna said NTR’s contributions to films and politics would always be remembered.