  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Hotels Assn urges CM to cut excise fee

Hotels Assn urges CM to cut excise fee
x
Highlights

AP Hotels Association leaders, including president R V Swamy, M Rajaiah and Mutavarapu Murali met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and appealed for implementation of new excise policy for star hotels on par with the excise policy being implemented in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana states.

Vijayawada : AP Hotels Association leaders, including president R V Swamy, M Rajaiah and Mutavarapu Murali met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and appealed for implementation of new excise policy for star hotels on par with the excise policy being implemented in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana states. They said that now the excise fee for star hotels stands at Rs 68 lakh per annum and requested for reduction in the fee.

The association leaders also appealed to the Chief Minister to provide industry status to hotels and reduce power tariff and municipal taxes. He responded positively and assured to take decision on excise policy for star hotels.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick