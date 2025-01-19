Hotels Assn urges CM to cut excise fee

Vijayawada : AP Hotels Association leaders, including president R V Swamy, M Rajaiah and Mutavarapu Murali met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and appealed for implementation of new excise policy for star hotels on par with the excise policy being implemented in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana states. They said that now the excise fee for star hotels stands at Rs 68 lakh per annum and requested for reduction in the fee.

The association leaders also appealed to the Chief Minister to provide industry status to hotels and reduce power tariff and municipal taxes. He responded positively and assured to take decision on excise policy for star hotels.