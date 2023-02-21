58-year-old woman undergoes a complex surgery

Visakhapatnam: A 58-year-old patient suffering from periampullary carcinoma has undergone a complex surgery and was relieved of pain. The complex surgery was performed by Dr Prasad Yerra, consultant surgical gastroenterologist and his team at KIMS Icon hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

Sharing details of the operation, the doctor said, "Saraswathi was admitted to the hospital with primary complaints of weight loss, jaundice, and itching. She was diagnosed with periampullary carcinoma. If cancer spreads to the pancreatic, duodenum or distal common bile duct, the condition is known as periampullary carcinoma."

Since laparoscopic surgery for cancer-affected pancreas is complicated, the doctors performed Whipple (pancreaticoduodenectomy) procedure. The procedure took seven hours to complete successfully and the patient is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Doctors said that such complex laparoscopic surgeries are very rare in Andhra Pradesh. So far, the hospital has performed five laparoscopic Whipple pancreaticoduodenectomy surgeries in laparoscopic method.