582-acre global Toy Park to come up in Vizag

Amaravati: The state government has approved the development of a large-scale toy manufacturing cluster in collaboration with Pals Global, marking one of India’s most ambitious moves in the global toy supply chain. The APIIC Global Toy Park, to be built at Nakkapalli in Visakhapatnam district, will be built across 581.39 acres in its first phase, positioning the state as a potential export-oriented manufacturing hub.

The announcement strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s pitch to international investors ahead of major global industry partnerships.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X, said he had met Pals Plush president Ajay Sinha, along with leading toy manufacturers from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, describing the project as a key step toward “creating employment for more than 30,000 women” and building an environmentally sustainable production ecosystem.

Industry executives view the park as a proactive response to rising global demand for diversified toy supply chains outside China. The planned cluster is expected to house manufacturers, tooling units, component suppliers as well as packaging facilities, enabling integrated production for export markets.

Sinha, who heads Pals Global Toy Park, and brings over two decades of experience in the sector, said investor interest, both domestic and international, has been significant and steadily rising. He praised the state’s “efficient facilitation and investor-focused governance,” singling out Industries Secretary Yuvraj for ensuring swift clearances and coordination.

The Industries Department issued the government order for the project on November 16, ratifying the acquisition/alienation of about 582 acres at Upamaka and Ch. Lakshmipuram villages in Nakkapalli mandal for the establishment of a Global Toy Park under the aegis of the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited, signaling accelerated timelines aimed at attracting early investment commitments. The G.O. had mentioned that India held less than 0.50% share of the toy export market, whereas the global toy industry was valued at $120 billion.

In this context, a National Action Plan for Toys had been unveiled, wherein the Central government committed to implement a scheme that would make India a global hub for toys by focusing on the development of clusters, skills, and a manufacturing ecosystem that creates high-quality, unique, innovative, and sustainable toys that represent the ‘Made in India’ brand.

Officials expect participation from global brands as well as India’s emerging toy manufacturers, potentially channeling long-term capital inflows and broadening the state’s industrial base.

The Toy Park is projected to become a major source of employment and a catalyst for women’s economic empowerment in rural Andhra Pradesh.

State officials say the project aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s broader strategy to position Visakhapatnam as a manufacturing and logistics hub across multiple sectors.

With this initiative, Andhra Pradesh is seeking to carve out a significant share of the global toy manufacturing market, while advancing its vision of inclusive, export-driven, and innovation-led growth.