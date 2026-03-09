5K awareness run held to promote drug-free youth

Anantapur: A 5K awareness run titled “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Say No to Drugs” was organized by the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur in coordination with MY Bharat, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Eagle Team of the Ananthapuramu Police Department.

The run began at the Clock Tower in Anantapur and concluded at the JNTUA College of Engineering campus. Nearly 500 youth participants registered and actively took part in the event, pledging to support a drug-free India.

The programme was attended by H Sudharsana Rao, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA, Krishnaiah, Registrar of JNTUA, C Sashidhar, APPSC Chairman (FAC), NSS Coordinator G Mamatha, MY Bharat representatives Bisathi Bharath and G Sreenivasulu, along with several faculty members and dignitaries. The event commenced with the Vande Mataram song as part of its 150-year celebration, followed by the awareness run aimed at educating youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

Cash prizes were awarded separately for men and women participants, with`11,000 for first place,`7,000 for second place, and`5,000 for third place, while 12 consolation prizes of`3,000 each were also presented.

The programme received sponsorship support from Adani Ambuja Group, PVKK Institutions, and RIPER Institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Sudharsana Rao said the run was not merely a sporting event but a social initiative to create awareness against drug abuse.

APPSC Chairman Sashidhar stressed that youth participation is vital to build a drug-free and progressive India.

The event concluded with a call for young people to stay away from drugs and contribute to the vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat.”